Steam down as Hollow Knight: Silksong crashes after highly anticipated release

Hollow Knight: Silksong has finally launched all across the globe on September 4, 2025, but the astonishing response of fans has crashed the digital storefronts, leading to severe disruptions.
The outage has prevented many players from buying or installing the game.
Even the players who already downloaded their favourite game are also experiencing verification server errors.
Notably, Hollow Knight: Silksong was originally announced in 2019 as a sequel to the 2017 indie popular Hollow Knight.
Hollow Knight: Silksong price
Hollow Knight: Silksong costs $20, is now accessible on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC, and is also a day-one Game Pass title.
Right after launch, platforms including the Nintendo eShop, Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store were grappled with severe outages.
Users’ reactions to the Steam outage
All the frustrated players took to several social media sites like X to express their disappointment over the recent disruptions.
Taking to X, one player wrote, "Now this is why you should always be able to pre order the game lol."
"LOL steam is actually down because everyone is trying to buy silksong at the same time," another player wrote.
"AHAHAHAHHAHA STEAM WENT DOWN A BILLION TIMES BUT I GOT IT," third player stated.