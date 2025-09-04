Paul Doyle pleads not guilty to 31 charges over Liverpool victory parade crash

A man who allegedly drove into a crowd of fans at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade has pleaded not guilty to 31 charges.
Paul Doyle was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of fans during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade on Monday, May 26, 2025 where more than 130 people were injured.
Doyle has been charged with serious crimes like deliberately causing serious injury and dangerous driving.
As per multiple reports, the accused appeared in Liverpool Crown Court through a video link from prison and pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Doyle was initially supposed to plead to the original seven charges which he was given shortly after the incident but the prosecutors later added 24 more charges to the case.
The court was told that his lawyers have had trouble communicating with him in prison which led to weeks of waiting to meet him or hold video meetings.
He is charged with dangerous driving, affray, 18 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, nine counts of causing GBH with intent and two counts of wounding with intent.
The judge said there will be a meeting on October 27 to review the case before the trial while the trail itself has been postponed to start on November 25.