David Hopkinson named Newcastle United CEO 

Newcastle United named David Hopkinson as their new CEO on Thursday, September 4.
He replaced Darren Eales who decided to step down last September after being diagnosed with chronic blood cancer.
Darren will pass on his responsibilities through a full handover process before officially ending his three-year tenure at the club.
After the signing, Hopkinson expressed, "I am incredibly honoured to join Newcastle United at such an exciting time in the club's history," as per BBC Sports.
"This club represents something truly special. It has extraordinary history and heritage, incredibly passionate supporters, and ownership, players and staff who are committed to excellence," he added.
Hopkinson previously worked at Madison Square Garden Sports as president and chief operating officer.
He had earlier worked as global head of partnerships at Real Madrid and before that he spend more than 20 years as chief commercial officer at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.
Speaking about his new role and future ambitions, Hopkinson added, "I greatly admire what has been achieved by the club so far, and I am excited and motivated by what is ahead as we strive to position Newcastle United among the world's elite clubs."
Meanwhile, Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan hailed Hopkinson, calling him at "outstanding" leader with a proven history of success in international sports and entertainment.
Hopkinson is set to begin his new role at Newcastle on Friday, September 5.