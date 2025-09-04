Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to sign ex-Man United star

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo wants his ex-Manchester United teammate Mason Greenwood to move to his current club, Al Nassr as Saudi clubs try to sign players before the transfer window closes.

Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.

The first new signing, reportedly made with Ronaldo's help, is his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix, who joined the club from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million.

As per ESPN, Saudi Arabia’s transfer window is open until September 11 and its clubs want to sign several big-name European players before then.

Reports further revealed that other Saudi clubs are also targeting players with Neom SC is interested in Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling is being considered for a move to the league, Al Qadsiah may make another bid for Andrey Santos, Al Ittihad wants FC Porto midfielder Rodrigo Mora and Al Ahli is interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios.

Meanwhile, PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe is close to joining Qatar Sports Club with negotiations moving well and a deal expected before Qatar’s transfer window shuts on September 16.

Earlier reports suggested that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is considering selling Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr along with three other teams including Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal.

This move is part of the fund's strategy to reduce expenses after spending heavily to promote the Saudi Pro League in the recent years.

