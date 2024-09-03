Prince Harry returns to Princess Diana's childhood home during UK visit

Prince Harry stayed at Althorp, which is Princess Diana's childhood home, during his recent trip to UK.
The Duke of Sussex went to UK to attend his uncle’s funeral last week. His brother Prince William was also present at the funeral. However both brothers maintained their “distance.”
Harry, 39, stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House after he attended the memorial service for his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.
“Most people were astounded that Harry came,” a source told People, “He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”
Two years back, the Spare author also brought his wife, Meghan Markle, to Althorp to visit his mother's grave.
He mentioned the instance in his memoir, “No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… twenty-fifth anniversary. And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum.”
“We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity,” Harry wrote, “Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond. When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone.”
For the unversed, Diana’s other sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, also attended the memorial service of Lord Robert.