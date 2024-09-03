Prince Harry quashes reports of UK return and resuming royal duties

Shortly after creating quite a frenzy with reports suggesting that Prince Harry wants to return to the UK, the Duke of Sussex has debunked the rumours.
Harry recently garnered huge media attention when the reports of him establishing contact with his old friends in the UK to mend relationship with his cancer-stricken dad King Charles.
The duke’s reported attempt to repair his bond with Charles and other members of the firm automatically fueled the speculation that Harry is planning to return to the royal fold.
However, multiple sources close to the 39-year-old have debunked the rumours that Harry is planning UK return with wife Meghan Marke and kids Archie and Lilibet.
Sighting an insider the Telegraph reported Harry has "no interest" in returning to resume royal duties in the UK as he’s happy and settled in California.
The source also confirmed that the duke has '"amazing" new set of friends in the United States and several projects on the horizon.
As per the insider Harry was surprised and actually "unaware" of a reported "blueprint" to try and come back to the UK and resume his royal duties.
This clarification comes shortly after it was reported that Harry is feeling "more and more isolated" and being shadowed by Meghan in the US.