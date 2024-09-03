Royal

Prince Harry quashes reports of UK return and resuming royal duties

The Duke of Sussex reacts to claims of him resuming royal duties nearly five years after stepping down

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Prince Harry breaks silence on reports of his UK return
Prince Harry breaks silence on reports of his UK return

Shortly after creating quite a frenzy with reports suggesting that Prince Harry wants to return to the UK, the Duke of Sussex has debunked the rumours.

Harry recently garnered huge media attention when the reports of him establishing contact with his old friends in the UK to mend relationship with his cancer-stricken dad King Charles.

The duke’s reported attempt to repair his bond with Charles and other members of the firm automatically fueled the speculation that Harry is planning to return to the royal fold.

However, multiple sources close to the 39-year-old have debunked the rumours that Harry is planning UK return with wife Meghan Marke and kids Archie and Lilibet.

Sighting an insider the Telegraph reported Harry has "no interest" in returning to resume royal duties in the UK as he’s happy and settled in California.

The source also confirmed that the duke has '"amazing" new set of friends in the United States and several projects on the horizon.

As per the insider Harry was surprised and actually "unaware" of a reported "blueprint" to try and come back to the UK and resume his royal duties.

This clarification comes shortly after it was reported that Harry is feeling "more and more isolated" and being shadowed by Meghan in the US.

Royal News

Prince William makes bold move against Harry as he plans UK return
Queen Camilla honors King Charles’ cancer battle with significant gesture
Prince Carl Philip, Princes Sofia of Sweden announce fourth pregnancy
Prince William, Harry's aunt vows to 'repair' their bond after reuniting them at funeral
King Charles ‘angers’ Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward with royal row
Queen Camilla’s ‘impressive’ RAF base tour: exclusive highlights
Princess Diana, King Charles's secret wedding day woe REVEALED
Prince William bows out of upcoming summit to avoid seeing Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s New York security beefed up after catastrophic car chase
Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland
Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not on same page over life-changing decision