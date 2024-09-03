Britain suspends arms exports to Israel over fears of international law violations

The UK has immediately suspended Israel’s arms export license over the serious threat of violation of international laws.
According to Reuters, the UK has cancelled 30 of its 350 arms licenses with Israel that can be used in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.
Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday, September 2, that the UK did not stop the sale of the arms or has not imposed any blanket ban on Israel. It has only suspended the license of the weapons that can be used in the war in Gaza.
Lammy told the parliament, “We recognise, of course, Israel's need to defend itself against security threats, but we are deeply worried by the methods that Israel's employed and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, particularly.”
He further added, “It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, the lower house of parliament) today that the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel.”
The foreign minister expressed the risk of violation, saying, “There does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”
Meanwhile, Israel's minister for diaspora affairs, Amichai Chikli, asserted that the UK’s decision came at ‘a very sensitive time’ when the country is burying its six citizens ‘murdered in Hamas tunnel.’
Israel believes that the UK’s step will ‘encourage’ their ‘shared enemies’ Hamas and Hezbollah.