World

Britain suspends arms exports to Israel over fears of international law violations

UK has suspended arm export licenses for 30 of its 350 licenses for Israel

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
UK has suspended arm export licenses for 30 of its 350 licenses for Israel
UK has suspended arm export licenses for 30 of its 350 licenses for Israel

The UK has immediately suspended Israel’s arms export license over the serious threat of violation of international laws.

According to Reuters, the UK has cancelled 30 of its 350 arms licenses with Israel that can be used in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday, September 2, that the UK did not stop the sale of the arms or has not imposed any blanket ban on Israel. It has only suspended the license of the weapons that can be used in the war in Gaza.

Lammy told the parliament, “We recognise, of course, Israel's need to defend itself against security threats, but we are deeply worried by the methods that Israel's employed and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, particularly.”

He further added, “It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, the lower house of parliament) today that the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel.”

The foreign minister expressed the risk of violation, saying, “There does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

Meanwhile, Israel's minister for diaspora affairs, Amichai Chikli, asserted that the UK’s decision came at ‘a very sensitive time’ when the country is burying its six citizens ‘murdered in Hamas tunnel.’

Israel believes that the UK’s step will ‘encourage’ their ‘shared enemies’ Hamas and Hezbollah.

Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ as family takes Harry side

Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ as family takes Harry side
At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel

At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’

Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears

Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears

World News

Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Mongolia snubs international law, welcomes Putin despite arrest warrant
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Gaza health ministry announces MAJOR polio vaccination milestone
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Will there be no kimchi in summer? South Korea's cabbage under climate threat
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Kamala Harris begins fall campaign with Labor Day event, joined by Biden
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Hecht Museum welcomes boy who broke 3,500-year-old pot with open arms
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Vladimir Putin lands in Mongolia for key talks on Russia-China gas pipeline
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Joe Biden criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu over ceasefire efforts
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
China urges EU to stay neutral on South China Sea issues
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Israel general strike: Flight operation disrupted as thousands flood streets