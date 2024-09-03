Gaza health ministry announces MAJOR polio vaccination milestone

Gaza Health Ministry has good news to share after a year of oppression!
In a statement issued by the Health Ministry late on Monday, September 1, it was shared that nearly 159,000 children in the central area of the Gaza strip have been vaccinated against polio.
"Medical teams were able to vaccinate 158,992 children within two days of the start of the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza," stated the Health Ministry.
On the second day of the campaign, it was reported that a notable increase in citizen participation was observed.
As per the medical teams who were supervising the huge vaccination drive in Deir al-Balah, hundreds of children have been seen showing signs of fatigue and malnutrition due to the challenging state of living in the neighbourhood strip amidst the ongoing Israel war for around 11 months.
After a request backed by UNRWA, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a seven-day ceasefire on a humanitarian basis on August 16 in order to carry out the vaccination of 640,000 children.
This campaign was carried out on an urgent basis after Gaza reported its first polio case in 25 years in a 10-month-old child.