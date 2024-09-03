Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears 

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed's starrer Gentleman which nears its conclusion got veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui 'overflowing with gratitude.' 

The team had a great time together on the sets of the drama and fans got a glimpse of it thanks to the Siyaah star. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Adnan shared a video of the cast as they celebrated Gentleman on the final day of its shoot. 

Humayun, Yumna, Sohai Ali Abro, Zahid Ahmed and many more were spotted having a blast on the last day with a custom-made cake. 

Alongside the footage, Adnan wrote a lengthy caption, "As the curtain is about to fall on Gentleman, my heart is overflowing with gratitude."


The post continued, "Thank you to our amazing audience for all the love and for making each character come alive. We’ve created unforgettable memories, forged lasting friendships, and worked with an exceptional cast. This isn’t goodbye, just a ‘see you soon." 

Netizens and fans had a heartfelt reaction to the star's post. 

One taken aback by the drama and the cast wrote, "We will miss you all."  

" This brilliant team will be missed," another penned. 

" Congratulations to everyone!! it was a great project and the ensemble cast was fabulous," added the third. 

Gentleman which aired on Green Entertainment received mixed reviews from the audience. 

To note, the show is largely a hit and garners a good viewership on YouTube.  

