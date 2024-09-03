Royal

Prince William's Earthshot Prize announced new Global Ambassador

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Prince William’s Earthshot Prize has made an announcement about a major collaboration.

Robert Irwin, son of the late wildlife expert Steve Irwin, has been named a Global Ambassador for Earthshot Prize.

The Australian TV star share same goals as the Prince of Wales regarding the environmental challenges.

Last year, Irwin, 20, took an active part in the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore.

In a statement, Irwin shared that he was "honored to join Nomzamo . . . to help place a brighter spotlight on the inspiring changemakers saving the planet.”

The new ambassador added, “The Earthshot Prize is a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a livable future for ourselves and future generations.”

“Healthy oceans, ecosystems, and species equal a healthy planet, and The Earthshot Prize recognizes the importance of investing in and helping grow solutions that protect these critical resources. I’m honored to join Nomzamo as the first Earthshot Global Ambassadors to help place a brighter spotlight on the inspiring changemakers saving the planet,” he explained.

Irwin works alongside his sister Bindi Irwin, 26, and rest of the family for their animal conservation foundation, Wildlife Warriors.

