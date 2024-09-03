Adele smitten by Munich’s audience enthusiasm after memorable show

Adele expressed her heartfelt gratitude after an unforgettable performance in Munich, praising the audience's warmth and enthusiasm.
Reflecting on the experience, she dropped the captivating snippet featuring electrifying moments from her performance and she described it as "phenomenal" and highlighted the incredible energy that filled each show.
She noted, “Wow! Wow! Wow! Munich you were incredible! What a phenomenal experience. I am truly touched by the genuine outpouring of love and good will I felt from every single person who came to every single show. It was the best vibes all round.”
The Hello singer continued, “I’ve never seen anything like these shows it was truly spectacular, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to do them. I hope those of you who came had the best time at ‘Adele World’. I had the time of my life adding all the personal and immersive touches to it.”
Adele expressed, “I’m overwhelmingly proud of my entire team and teammates. Thank you as always for making me look so fucking good. There truly is no feeling like standing in front of people you’ve never met, belting out a bunch of songs that changed your life that in ways somehow changed theirs too.”
She capped off the caption, “It’s truly remarkable and an extraordinary story to be able to tell. I’ve been sobbing watching this beautiful video! Danke Munchen!”
It should be noted that the post was made after Adele informed her fans that, following the completion of her Las Vegas residency, she would be taking a long sabbatical from performing.