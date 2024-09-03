Entertainment

Adele smitten by Munich’s audience enthusiasm after memorable show

The 'Hello' singer currently announced the break from music

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024


Adele expressed her heartfelt gratitude after an unforgettable performance in Munich, praising the audience's warmth and enthusiasm.

Reflecting on the experience, she dropped the captivating snippet featuring electrifying moments from her performance and she described it as "phenomenal" and highlighted the incredible energy that filled each show.

She noted, “Wow! Wow! Wow! Munich you were incredible! What a phenomenal experience. I am truly touched by the genuine outpouring of love and good will I felt from every single person who came to every single show. It was the best vibes all round.”


The Hello singer continued, “I’ve never seen anything like these shows it was truly spectacular, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to do them. I hope those of you who came had the best time at ‘Adele World’. I had the time of my life adding all the personal and immersive touches to it.”

Adele expressed, “I’m overwhelmingly proud of my entire team and teammates. Thank you as always for making me look so fucking good. There truly is no feeling like standing in front of people you’ve never met, belting out a bunch of songs that changed your life that in ways somehow changed theirs too.”

She capped off the caption, “It’s truly remarkable and an extraordinary story to be able to tell. I’ve been sobbing watching this beautiful video! Danke Munchen!”

It should be noted that the post was made after Adele informed her fans that, following the completion of her Las Vegas residency, she would be taking a long sabbatical from performing.

New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors

New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors
Apple’s upcoming iPhones to feature exclusive OLED displays

Apple’s upcoming iPhones to feature exclusive OLED displays
‘Smile 2’: Naomi Scott chases mysterious monster in horror film series

‘Smile 2’: Naomi Scott chases mysterious monster in horror film series
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume

Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume

Entertainment News

Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
‘Smile 2’: Naomi Scott chases mysterious monster in horror film series
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Ben Affleck gives SHOCKING response to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘bitterness’ amid divorce
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Sydney Sweeney eager to revive crazy Cassie in 'Euphoria' season 3
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Angelina Jolie juggles work and recent accident amid legal woes with Brad Pitt
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Cardi B accidentally revealed third baby's name?
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Britney Spears addresses biopic rumours in major announcement
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's PDA filled outing in Malibu
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Matthew Perry family convinced on actor's death 'was murder' after investigations intensify
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Cardi B clears air on shading Nicki Minaj rumours
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Anne Hathaway drops dreamy snaps from exotic getaway: SEE