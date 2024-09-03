Royal

Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ as family takes Harry side

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales recently met at uncle's funeral

  by Web Desk
  September 03, 2024
Prince Harry's family is reportedly beginning to understand his perspective, even as Prince William is said to be deeply hurt by what he perceives as his brother's betrayal.

An insider said the Spencers are attempting to heal the rift between William and Harry.

A friend of the Spencers told The Daily Beast: "Behind the scenes, the Spencers have been working hard to get the brothers to reconcile.”

The source continued, "They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors."

As per the close friend of Spencer family, "Harry is still very close to his mother’s family. If anyone can mediate between the brothers it will be Jane."

Notably, Harry and William attended the memorial service of their late uncle at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, to show solidarity for their aunt and the larger Spencer family.

Witnesses, however, claim that despite their continued argument, they avoided each other and did not communicate.

It was the first time the brothers had been in the same room after King Charles coronation.

