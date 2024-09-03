Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’

The UK has suspend 30 of its 350 arms export licences with Israel on Monday, September 2.
As per BBC, the suspension is due to serious concerns about the potential violation of international laws.
After this decision, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement, calling the move "shameful."
He expressed his frustration on his social media account, saying, "Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain’s misguided decision will only embolden Hamas."
Netanyahu said, "With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future."
Meanwhile, foreign minister of the UK David Lammy clarified that the suspension of licenses is not a total ban or arms embargo, as per Reuters.
It only applies to those that could be used in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
According to Gaza's health ministry, over 40,000 people have been killed since October.