At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel

French coastguard vessels and helicopters are leading the rescue efforts near Le Portel

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, September 3, when boat carrying migrants sank while crossing the Channel from France to Britain.

As per Sky News, at least 100 migrants were on board the boat that sank around 11:30 am local time (10:30 am UK time).

At least ten people are believed to have died, and about ten migrants are in cardiac arrest, as per Reuters.

The incident occurred in the Channel, a busy and treacherous shipping lane with strong currents, making such crossings risky.

Currently, French coastguard vessels and helicopters are leading the rescue efforts near Le Portel, with the local mayor closing the beach to support the operation.

According to UK government figures, over 2,000 people have arrived in Britain on small boats in the past week.

In August, two migrants were found dead following a similar boat mishap. 

