Luis Suárez in tears as he announces retirement from international football

Uruguayan footballer Luis Suárez has confirmed his retirement from international football in a very emotional video statement.
The player broke down in tears as he revealed that Uruguay’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on Saturday will be his final game for his country.
Speaking at his retirement press conference, Suárez said, "I’ve been thinking about this and analysing this. I believe this is the right time," as per BBC Sports.
He went on to share, "I want to be relaxed when I play my last game with the national team. I'll be just as excited to play as I was in 2007 when I played for my national team for the first time."
Suárez further expressed, "That 19-year old kid is now a veteran player, an older player - however you want to call it - with an incredible history with the national team, that will give his life for the team."
The 37-year-old began his Uruguay career against Colombia in February 2007 and played in nine major international tournaments for Uruguay national football team.
He is Uruguay’s leading scorer, with 69 goals in 142 appearances.
In 2011, Suárez led Uruguay to victory in the Copa America in Argentina, finishing as the second-highest scorer with four goals.