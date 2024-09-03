World

New Zealand's entry tax for tourists to triple from October

New Zealand is famous for its beautiful culture and stunning landscapes

  • September 03, 2024
In a recent update, New Zealand is raising its entry tax for foreign tourists from October 1.

As per BBC, the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy will rise from NZ$35 (£16.52) to NZ$100 (£47.20), almost tripling the current fee.

To note, the tax will not apply to visitors from Australia and the Pacific and visa fees will also increase.

The levy was introduced in 2019 to manage the impact of large visitor numbers on infrastructure and the environment.

The government says this increase will aid economic growth and ensure tourists help fund public services and quality experiences in the country.

However, Tourism Industry Aotearoa, New Zealand’s independent tourism body, argues that the higher cost will make visiting "incredibly expensive."

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Matt Doocey remains confident that the country will continue to be an attractive destination compared to places like Australia and the UK.

New Zealand is famous for its beautiful culture and stunning landscapes, including glaciers, mountains, volcanoes, and lakes.

Many other countries, such as Indonesia, Spain, France, and Italy, impose tourist taxes, often included in accommodation, visa, or flight costs. 

