World

New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors

New Zealand to triple tourist taxes from October 1 to fund tourism infrastructure

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
New Zealand to triple tourist taxes from October 1 to fund tourism infrastructure
New Zealand to triple tourist taxes from October 1 to fund tourism infrastructure

New Zealand government has decided to increase taxes for international tourists to improve visitors’ experiences.

According to Independent, the government is planning to triple the taxes for international visitors. The increased taxes will not only boost the taxes but be used to support conservation.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey said, “The government is serious about enabling the tourism sector to grow as part of our overall goal of doubling exports in 10 years.”

The International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) will be increased from NZ$35 (about £16) to NZ$100 (about £47). New taxes will take effect on October 1.

Doocey noted, “International tourism plays a hugely important role in the New Zealand economy, with international visitors spending over $11bn in the year ending March 2024.”

He continued, “But international tourism also comes with costs to local communities, including additional pressure on regional infrastructure and higher upkeep and maintenance costs across our conservation estate.”

The tourism minister asserted that a $100 IVL will make up less than 3% of the total spending of international visitors.

Doocey stated that the government consulted with the citizens about their decision, and 93% of the citizens supported the idea of increasing taxes.

New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors

New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors
Apple’s upcoming iPhones to feature exclusive OLED displays

Apple’s upcoming iPhones to feature exclusive OLED displays
‘Smile 2’: Naomi Scott chases mysterious monster in horror film series

‘Smile 2’: Naomi Scott chases mysterious monster in horror film series
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume

Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume

World News

Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
New Zealand's entry tax for tourists to triple from October
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Mongolia snubs international law, welcomes Putin despite arrest warrant
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Gaza health ministry announces MAJOR polio vaccination milestone
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Britain suspends arms exports to Israel over fears of international law violations
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Will there be no kimchi in summer? South Korea's cabbage under climate threat
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Kamala Harris begins fall campaign with Labor Day event, joined by Biden
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Hecht Museum welcomes boy who broke 3,500-year-old pot with open arms
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Vladimir Putin lands in Mongolia for key talks on Russia-China gas pipeline
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume
Joe Biden criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu over ceasefire efforts