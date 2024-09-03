Entertainment

Justin Bieber shows fatherhood life in first post after son Jack Blue’s birth

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Justin Bieber adjusting to life as new dad with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has blabbed how he’s slowly transitioning into the fatherhood life after son Jack Blue Bieber’s arrival on August 22.

Today, the singer checked a new post into his Instagram profile, sharing brand new photos from this new journey.

The first one captured him smiling wide into the camera next to his family members crammed together in a car, seemingly right after Jack Blue Bieber was born.

Next in line was a close-up shot of wife Hailey Bieber, followed by him turning his swag on in a blurry black-and-white snap.


Seemingly, it’s Justin Bieber’s way of saying that while having a kid is huge responsibility, parents shouldn’t change their own personalities to be deemed more serious.

Now came the exciting photograph, giving away just a few play objects from the entertainment Jack Blue Bieber has been surrounded with, including teddies and their home dog.

One cool cup with the tag “Papa Bear” was held by Justin Bieber in another image, whereas two in line reflected his sleepy eyes, as all new mommas and poppas have to look after the crying baby!

