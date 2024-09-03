World

Pope Francis sets record for longest papal journey amid health concerns

Pope Francis is the first pope to visit Indonesia since John Paul II in 1989

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Pope Francis has set off on the longest journey of his papacy, a 12-day tour of four Asian countries, despite health issues.

He has been dealing with knee pain, sciatica, and post-surgery effects on his intestine.

As per multiple outlets, the trip will cover over 20,000 miles and includes Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore.

After a 13-hour flight from Rome, the 87-year-old Pope arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he was seen using a wheelchair.

Pope Francis is the first pope to visit Indonesia since John Paul II in 1989. A mass at Jakarta’s main stadium is expected to draw around 60,000 people.

Upon arrival, Pope Francis received a bouquet of vegetables, fruits, spices, and flowers from children in traditional attire and met with migrants and refugees at the Vatican ambassador’s residence.

The visit aims to continue his focus on reaching out to less-represented areas of the world.

On Thursday, he will participate in an interfaith meeting at Jakarta’s Istiqlal mosque with representatives from Islam, Buddhism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Catholicism, and Protestantism.

Dialogue with other religions and environmental concerns are key themes of his papacy. 

World News

New Zealand to impose hefty tax hike on international visitors
New Zealand's entry tax for tourists to triple from October
At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’
Mongolia snubs international law, welcomes Putin despite arrest warrant
Gaza health ministry announces MAJOR polio vaccination milestone
Britain suspends arms exports to Israel over fears of international law violations
Will there be no kimchi in summer? South Korea's cabbage under climate threat
Kamala Harris begins fall campaign with Labor Day event, joined by Biden
US seizes Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s plane over sanctions violation
Hecht Museum welcomes boy who broke 3,500-year-old pot with open arms
Vladimir Putin lands in Mongolia for key talks on Russia-China gas pipeline