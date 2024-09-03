OpenAI sets plans to develop exclusive AI chipsets for future projects

OpenAI is reportedly developing its own AI chipset, with production set to be handled by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC).
As per several reports, this chipset will use the A16 Angstrom process, which is not yet in mass production.
Notably, Apple is also placing orders for these chipsets, likely for future iPhone models.
This overlap suggests a possible collaboration between OpenAI and Apple on upcoming AI projects, including a new initiative named Sora.
OpenAI has reportedly requested TSMC to produce the A16 Angstrom chipsets, which the company will then tailor for its AI systems.
These custom chipsets are intended to power demanding AI applications like Sora, a generative video model still under development.
Apple is also planning to use the A16 Angstrom chipsets for its next-generation iPhones.
The shared use of this technology could indicate that Apple and OpenAI might be working together on advanced AI features.
Moreover, there are rumors that Apple and Nvidia are considering investing in OpenAI as part of a new funding round, potentially raising OpenAI’s valuation to over $100 billion.