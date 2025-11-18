Sci-Tech

Is X down right now? Parts of internet disrupted due to Cloudflare outage

It remains unclear if the problems with both the companies, including Cloudflare and X were connected

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Elon Musk’s social platform X (formerly Twitter) reportedly grappled with a major outage all across the globe.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike at 6:37 a.m in the US on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, reaching over 11,500.

In the USA, up to 70% users are unable to access the app, 23% of users reported website issues, and the remaining 7% are experiencing server connectivity issues.

Following an exponential rise in complaints, X has officially addressed the issue in a statement, which read, "The platform is currently available, but availability has been patchy for the last hour or so."

Is Cloudflare down?

Numerous users also reported experiencing a range of Cloudflare issues as well, which is an internet infrastructure that provides several core technologies the power to run on online experiences.

The company stated, "Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted,"

It continued, "We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly."

It remains unclear if the problems with both the companies were connected.

