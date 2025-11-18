Cloudflare outage latest update: Is it restored after massive issue?

Cloudflare announced on Tuesday that it has implemented a fix after a massive global outage, affecting thousands of websites and online services.
The internet infrastructure company stated that the major issue was successfully resolved at 7:42 p.m. and all the affected sites and platforms started restoring.
However, Cloudflare mentioned that some users were still experiencing trouble logging into or using the Cloudflare dashboard and that a separate fix was underway.
The massive outage affected Cloudflare’s CDN and DNS network that manages nearly 20% of global web traffic. The disruption caused widespread 500 errors and problems with Cloudflare’s dashboard and API.
Previous updates hinted that services such as Cloudflare Access and WARP were starting to recover, with access restored across the UK, and work ongoing to restore other application services.
The major Cloudflare outage occurred a month after a massive Amazon Web Services outage, affecting thousands of apps and websites.
Following the incident, Cloudflare’s shares sharply declined about 5% in premarket trading.
Furthermore, NetBlocks confirmed that the disruptions were associated with Cloudflare's global network instead of country-level shutdowns.
Downdetector reported outages from different areas of the world, including issues with AWS, X (Formerly Twitter), OpenAI, and more, indicating over 11,500 outage reports across the US.