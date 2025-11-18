Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage

Spotify has been hit by a widespread outage across the US and UK, affecting thousands of users.
Complaints came from both Android and iOS users, and some people said the app wouldn’t open at all.
According to the Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike on Tuesday, reaching over 1,000 complaints across the US.
Meanwhile, in the UK, the reports surged over 400 complaints.
In the USA, up to 93% users are facing app -related issues, 6% reported audio-streaming issues, and the remaining 1% were unable to launch the website.
Frustrated users took to several social media platforms such as Reddit to share similar issues, explaining they were repeatedly logged out or unable to stream audio.
One user stated, “I can't open. It keeps crashing and it says the app has a bug. I tried clearing cache and restarting my phone."
“It crashes for me when i try to open the app. I've cleared the cache, reinstalled etc. Still crashing,” another user said.
Spotify addresses the issue
The Swedish-music streaming giant addressed the issue on its official forum, saying that the issue “should now be fixed.”
The company advised users to restart the app, update to the latest variant, and reinstall the app if it crashes.
While the cause behind the issue remains underwraps, it stated that the fix should prevent further crashes.