Sci-Tech

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sounds alarm on AI bubble, warns no company is safe

Google boss Sundar Pichai warns industry-wide risks of AI bubble risks

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Google CEO Sundar Pichai sounds alarm on AI bubble, warns no company is safe
Google CEO Sundar Pichai sounds alarm on AI bubble, warns no company is safe

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned that no company is safe from the AI Bubble.

Speaking exclusively to BBC News, Sundar Pichai said while the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) investment had been an "extraordinary moment", there was some "irrationality" in the current AI boom.

It comes amid fears in Silicon Valley and beyond of a bubble as the value of AI tech companies has soared in recent months and companies spend big on the burgeoning industry.

Asked whether Google would be immune to the impact of the AI bubble bursting, Mr Pichai said the tech giant could weather that potential storm, but also issued a warning.

"I think no company is going to be immune, including us," he said.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview at Google's California headquarters, he also addressed energy needs, slowing down climate targets, UK investment, the accuracy of his AI models, and the effect of the AI revolution on jobs.

The interview comes as scrutiny on the state of the AI market has never been more intense.

Alphabet shares have doubled in value in seven months to $3.5tn (£2.7tn) as markets have grown more confident in the search giant's ability to fend off the threat from ChatGPT owner OpenAI.

Advertisement
Advertisement

WhatsApp's new feature now allows channel admins to personlize notifications

WhatsApp's new feature now allows channel admins to personlize notifications
WhatsApp's channel administrators now have access to special section for managing notifications related to their channel

Samsung, Hyundai unveil $350bn domestic investments amid US trade deal

Samsung, Hyundai unveil $350bn domestic investments amid US trade deal
South Korean giants Samsung, Hyundai boost domestic investments amid US trade pressure

Will Apple launch iPhone Air 2 or not? New reports clear confusion

Will Apple launch iPhone Air 2 or not? New reports clear confusion
The real priority for the next iPhone Air is the transition to a new 2-nanometer A20 chip that enhances battery life

Is Apple no longer planning to launch New Mac Pro?

Is Apple no longer planning to launch New Mac Pro?
The Mac Studio now serves as Apple’s primary solution for professionals who are looking for the most powerful Mac

X rolls out new messaging platform Chats with voice and video call support

X rolls out new messaging platform Chats with voice and video call support
X’s Chat is currently available on web and iOS, and Android users will receive the update in the near future

Google Gemini receives significant redesign update

Google Gemini receives significant redesign update
The latest design has got visual redesign update, bringing changes into its colour palette and adding new features

WhatsApp will allow users to claim matching usernames across Meta apps

WhatsApp will allow users to claim matching usernames across Meta apps
This significant update promises to change how WhatsApp users interact and manage their accounts

Google DeepMind launches next-gen SIMA 2

Google DeepMind launches next-gen SIMA 2
SIMA 2 aims to play 3D open-world games, and efficiently performs tasks effectively

Disney channels end blackout, return to YouTube TV after two-week dispute

Disney channels end blackout, return to YouTube TV after two-week dispute
Google and Disney reach a deal to restore ESPN and ABC on YouTube TV after a 15-day blackout

WhatsApp set to release third-party chat incorporation in Europe soon

WhatsApp set to release third-party chat incorporation in Europe soon
The third-party chats will initially only work on Android and iOS, not on desktop, web, or tablets

TikTok incorporates Amazon Music, allowing users share songs

TikTok incorporates Amazon Music, allowing users share songs
The latest update builds on its recent collaboration with Amazon Music through its 'Add to Music App' feature

Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch

Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch
The New Glenn’s seven BE-4 engines powered the rocket into space before the first stage separated and started its controlled return