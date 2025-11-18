Anthropic joins forces with Nvidia, Microsoft in new Azure deal

In a broader move to strengthen its AI ecosystem, Microsoft announced a new strategic partnership with Nvidia and artificial intelligence startup Anthropic.
Under the deal, Microsoft will invest $5 billion in Anthropic, while Nvidia will invest $10 billion. In return, Anthropic will buy $30 billion worth of Azure compute capacity and has contracted for up to one gigawatt of extra computing resources.
The compute commitment will rely on Nvidia’s Vera Rubin and Grace Blackwell systems.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated partnering with Anthropic is “a dream come true,” mentioning long-standing respect for the company and CEO Dario Amodei.
This significant step marks a deep collaboration between both the companies, aiming to work together on engineering improvements, and model optimization.
The collaboration comes as the American tech giant remains highly invested in OpenAI, in which the company is a 27% equity hold at a valuation of $135 billion.
OpenAI, originally a nonprofit organisation which was founded in 2015, rose to prominence after launching its flagship AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT.
Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, has become a rival with its Claude family of models.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella underscored that the AI industry must move beyond “winner take all” narratives and stay focused on global capabilities.