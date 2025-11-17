Sci-Tech

WhatsApp's new feature now allows channel admins to personlize notifications

WhatsApp's channel administrators now have access to special section for managing notifications related to their channel

  • By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that allows channel admins to manage activity notification settings.

As per WABetaInfo, channel administrators now have access to special section for managing notifications related to their channel.

In this section, they can control two types of notifications, one for follower activity and another for admin activity.

For each type, admins can choose to turn notifications on or off and can also adjust the tone or style of the alerts to make them more personalized.

Channel admins get alerts when new user follow their channel or when posts receive reactions, including multiple reactions in a row.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp's notification system adjust based on the channel size.

In large channels, owners are only notified when a post gets significant number of reactions or reaches certain milestones, like 20, 50 or 100 reactions.

It is pertinent to note that only channel admins and co-admins can access advanced notification features.

Channel owners have also the option to turn of these notifications anytime through the channel info screen.

However, the new feature is available to some beta testers who install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and it will be rolling out to even more users in the future update.

