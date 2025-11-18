Sci-Tech

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai exposes 'dark side' of AI

ChatGPT is the most popular AI tool, with about 700 million people using it every week

  By Fatima Nadeem
The use of AI has increased in every field these days and people are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) tools to get even the smallest information.

But Google's parent company Alphabet has warned that people should not "blindly trust" everything AI tools tell them.

In an exclusive interview with BBC, Sundar Pichai mentioned that AI models are not always perfect and can make mistakes.

He further advised people to use AI tools along with other sources of information and emphasized the importance of having variety of information sources rather than relying only on AI.

Pichai stated that AI tools are useful for creative tasks, but people should not fully trust everything they generate.

"This is why people also use Google search, and we have other products that are more grounded in providing accurate information," Pichai said.

He emphasized that users should understand the limitations of AI and use it wisely.

As of 2025, approximately 900 million people actively use AI tools worldwide which represents roughly 11% of the global population. 

Among them, ChatGPT is the most popular AI tool, with about 700 million people using it every week. 

