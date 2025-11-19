Sci-Tech

Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to unveil AI's future at US-Saudi forum

  By Bushra Saleem
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang are all set to unveil the future of artificial intelligence at the US-Saudi forum. 

Tesla CEO Musk and Nvidia CEO Huang will take part in a discussion on advances in artificial intelligence and technology at a US-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington on Wednesday, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"This conversation will explore the emerging forces shaping the next wave of technological progress, highlighting the architectures, models, and investments powering a more intelligent and interconnected future," the document said.

The event is planned for the day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known by his initials MBS, met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The discussion will be moderated by Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology. Both Musk and Huang attended a dinner Trump held for the crown prince.

In bin Salman's first trip to the US since 2018, he is touting growing business ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Senior executives from the Blackstone Group, opens new tab, Boeing, opens new tab, IBM, opens new tab, Alphabet's, opens new tab Google, Salesforce, opens new tab , Supermicro, opens new tab, Lockheed Martin, opens new tab, Saudia Group, Andreessen Horowitz, Halliburton, opens new tab, State Street, opens new tab and Parsons Corp, opens new tab are also expected at the November 19 event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Trump is also set to speak at the event, the White House said.

The forum will include panels on artificial intelligence, energy, technology, aerospace, health care and finance.

In May, the United States and Saudi Arabia announced billions of dollars in investments in both countries during Trump's four-day Middle East trip.

