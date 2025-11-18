Sci-Tech

Cloudflare outage: ChatGPT, Canva, Spotify, AWS, and other apps down

Cloudflare is working on it, as some of the affected services have returned, but there are still some issues with the app

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
ChatGPT, Canva, Spotify, AWS, and other apps are affected by the massive Cloudflare outage.

When something like this occurs, it becomes a major priority to get fixed, but also a significant headache to the users of services such as ChatGPT, Canva, Google, and other apps.

If you’re trying to use ChatGPT and other apps today, you’re likely to meet with a message that states "please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed." There’s nothing to worry about, Cloudflare's problems have spread to services that rely on it.

According to the Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, users engaged with the affected apps started to report the widespread outage all across the globe.

Currently, Cloudflare is working on it, as some of the affected services have returned, but there are still some issues with the app.

In particular, it seems to have affected as hard as ChatGPT, with any users worldwide unable to load the main feed, and access the website.

Cloudflare is constantly updating its own status page that also went down briefly with progress, but unfortunately users are required to wait for sometime until the service is fully restored.

