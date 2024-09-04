Sci-Tech

Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator

  September 04, 2024
Egyptians might have used waterpower to lift the enormous stone blocks while building the world’s first ever pyramid!

Called the Pyramid of Djoser, the ancient marvel was constructed for King Djoser, who started the country’s Third Dynasty about 4,700 years ago.

Looking its structure, it can be noted that the stone platforms get smaller as we head upward from the ground, standing tall at roughly 200 feet in the burial ground of Saqqara necropolis.

According to a new study shared by ScienceNewsExplores, “Builders would have controlled flows of water into and out of a large shaft inside the pyramid.”

“The water’s movement would have lifted and lowered a platform that carried building stones to higher levels,” the article adds, suggesting that a water-powered system was using for raising blocks.

This idea was published in PLOS ONE by a team working under Xavier Landreau, who studies ancient technologies in Paris, France.

Egypt’s ancient pyramid remain a wonder as no broadly accepted explanation has yet been proposed for how these impressive buildings were engineered or raised specifically.

“Some of these blocks weigh up to 2,500 kilograms,” making it hard for humans to lift them, but a hydraulic system might have just done the job.

NASA unveils reason behind Boeing Starliner's mysterious noises
Apple’s upcoming iPhones to feature exclusive OLED displays
Microsoft gives MAJOR update regarding Windows 11 ‘Recall’ feature
Scientists introduce groundbreaking technique for recycling lithium-ion batteries
Kenya’s robot waiters raise red flags for workers, spark job anxiety
HP advances legal action against late billionaire Mike Lynch
WhatsApp enhances chat fun with new GIPHY sticker search tool
Google Play Store now lets Android users download three apps at once
Brazil's top court to decide Elon Musk's X fate: Ban or permit
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
AI may soon provide earlier warnings for heart disease risks