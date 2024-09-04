Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator

Egyptians might have used waterpower to lift the enormous stone blocks while building the world’s first ever pyramid!
Called the Pyramid of Djoser, the ancient marvel was constructed for King Djoser, who started the country’s Third Dynasty about 4,700 years ago.
Looking its structure, it can be noted that the stone platforms get smaller as we head upward from the ground, standing tall at roughly 200 feet in the burial ground of Saqqara necropolis.
According to a new study shared by ScienceNewsExplores, “Builders would have controlled flows of water into and out of a large shaft inside the pyramid.”
“The water’s movement would have lifted and lowered a platform that carried building stones to higher levels,” the article adds, suggesting that a water-powered system was using for raising blocks.
This idea was published in PLOS ONE by a team working under Xavier Landreau, who studies ancient technologies in Paris, France.
Egypt’s ancient pyramid remain a wonder as no broadly accepted explanation has yet been proposed for how these impressive buildings were engineered or raised specifically.
“Some of these blocks weigh up to 2,500 kilograms,” making it hard for humans to lift them, but a hydraulic system might have just done the job.