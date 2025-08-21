Pixel 10 Pro Fold released with IP68 rating: Check price, features

At the Made by Google 2025 event, Google has officially announced the flagship Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, alongside the most-awaited Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold features
Here are a few cutting-edge features of the recently launched device:
Enlarged displays
The recently launched Pixel 10 Pro Fold is equipped with an enlarged 8-inch LTPO OLED folding screen with 3,000-nit peak brightness, alongside a 6.4-inch LTPS OLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate and the similar brightness, offering a sleek and slim look.
IP68 water and dust resistance
For the first time, the Alphabet-owned Google’s foldable includes IP68 water and dust resistance features.
Performance and storage
In terms of performance, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is integrated with the latest Tensor G5 SoC with Titan M2 security.
Moreover, the recently introduced device is packed with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and offers 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, offering an ample amount of storage for your media files.
Camera
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold consists of the high-end camera capabilities, including 48MP main lens, a 10.5MP ultrawide (127° FOV), and a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.
For selfies, it offers 10MP front cameras (one per screen) to add flexibility.
Battery
Google’s latest foldable features 5,015mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging. It can reach 50% just with in 30 minutes
Additional features include UWB, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and a side fingerprint sensor, which is embedded in the power button.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold availability
Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be accessible from October 9, 2025 in captivating colours, such as Moonstone and Jade.
Pixel 10 Pro Fold price
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be priced at $1,799 (256GB) and scaling up to $2,149 (1TB).