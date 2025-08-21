Home / Sci-Tech

Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features

Pixel Buds 2A offers up to seven hours of battery life with noise canceling on, plus 20 hours from the case

Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features
Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features

Google has released the Pixel Buds 2A, a wallet-friendly variant of its flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2, at the Made by Google event 2025.

Google Pixel Buds 2A features

The recently launched device consists of a range of top-notch features, available in tantalising colours, including hazel and iris.

Design & build

The Pixel Buds 2A is similar to the Pro 2 in look and fit, featuring a lightweight 4.7g per bud design.

Moreover, the latest device features IP54 dust- and splash-resistant, offering protection against water and dust.

Performance

The Pixel Buds 2A houses Google Tensor A1 chip with 11mm dynamic drivers, offering active noise cancellation (ANC), smaller, wider and super comfortable.

However, they lack a few advanced features, such as Silent Seal 2.0, head tracking for spatial audio, and conversation detection.

Other omissions include:

  • No wireless charging
  • Two microphones per bud (vs. three on Pro 2)
  • No ringtone speaker in the case
  • No voice accelerometer

Battery performance 

It offers up to seven hours of battery life with noise canceling on, plus 20 hours from the case. Notably, it can only be charged via USB-C.

Connectivity

For connectivity, the ear buds support Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Super Wideband, and include tap sensors, in-ear detection, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Pixel Buds Pro 2A price and availability

Pixel Buds Pro 2A is priced at $130 and will be available for shipping from October 9, 2025.

Notably, the Pixel Buds 2A offers a similar design and core performance at a reduced price.

You Might Like:

Pixel 10 Pro Fold released with IP68 rating: Check price, features

Pixel 10 Pro Fold released with IP68 rating: Check price, features
Pixel 10 Pro Fold is equipped with an enlarged 8-inch LTPO OLED folding screen with 3,000-nit peak brightness

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel Watch 4 unveiled with Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, more

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel Watch 4 unveiled with Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, more
Pixel Watch 4 LTE is the first smartwatch with on-device satellite communications to use emergency services

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel 10 announced with cutting-edge features

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel 10 announced with cutting-edge features
Google latest phone lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Rare black moon set to occur on August 23: Here's what to expect

Rare black moon set to occur on August 23: Here's what to expect
Friday's black moon will be 'seasonal' version of the event, as it will be the third latest moon in a season that has four

Google Pixel 10 series launch: Last-minute leaks ahead of release

Google Pixel 10 series launch: Last-minute leaks ahead of release
Pixel 10 Pro may include a high-end camera system, and Google’s AI driven photography features

Meta introduces AI-powered translations to creators worldwide

Meta introduces AI-powered translations to creators worldwide
Meta's latest feature can only translate into Spanish-to-English and English-to-Spanish

Spotify now allow users add their own transitions to playlists

Spotify now allow users add their own transitions to playlists
With this feature, Spotify aims to outdo Apple Music’s AutoMix, which is currently available in iOS 26 developer beta

TikTok’s rolls out Campus Verification feature for college students

TikTok’s rolls out Campus Verification feature for college students
Campus Verification allows college students to find and connect with their classmates on TikTok

Google docs introduces Gemini Audio feature to read documents

Google docs introduces Gemini Audio feature to read documents
Google docs latest feature is currently accessible in English and on the web

Intel stock spikes 5% as SoftBank invests $2 billion

Intel stock spikes 5% as SoftBank invests $2 billion
Intel is making heavy investments in its 18A chip technology, signing agreements with Amazon and Microsoft

Made by Google 2025: How to watch launch of Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, more

Made by Google 2025: How to watch launch of Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, more
Pixel 10 series will include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable 10 Pro Fold will reportedly debut at event

OpenAI debuts $5 ChatGPT plan for Indian users

OpenAI debuts $5 ChatGPT plan for Indian users
The tech giant has launched an affordable subscription in India that supports the country's payment framework