Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features

Google has released the Pixel Buds 2A, a wallet-friendly variant of its flagship Pixel Buds Pro 2, at the Made by Google event 2025.
Google Pixel Buds 2A features
The recently launched device consists of a range of top-notch features, available in tantalising colours, including hazel and iris.
Design & build
The Pixel Buds 2A is similar to the Pro 2 in look and fit, featuring a lightweight 4.7g per bud design.
Moreover, the latest device features IP54 dust- and splash-resistant, offering protection against water and dust.
Performance
The Pixel Buds 2A houses Google Tensor A1 chip with 11mm dynamic drivers, offering active noise cancellation (ANC), smaller, wider and super comfortable.
However, they lack a few advanced features, such as Silent Seal 2.0, head tracking for spatial audio, and conversation detection.
Other omissions include:
- No wireless charging
- Two microphones per bud (vs. three on Pro 2)
- No ringtone speaker in the case
- No voice accelerometer
Battery performance
It offers up to seven hours of battery life with noise canceling on, plus 20 hours from the case. Notably, it can only be charged via USB-C.
Connectivity
For connectivity, the ear buds support Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Super Wideband, and include tap sensors, in-ear detection, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
Pixel Buds Pro 2A price and availability
Pixel Buds Pro 2A is priced at $130 and will be available for shipping from October 9, 2025.
Notably, the Pixel Buds 2A offers a similar design and core performance at a reduced price.