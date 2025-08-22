Instagram rolls out latest feature for creators to boost engagement 

Instagram has rolled out the latest feature for creators, enabling them to connect multiple reels in a series.
Meta-owned Instagram has informed TechCrunch exclusively about this significant update
The recently introduced feature is already accessible on TikTok, simplifying it for viewers to follow and browse related content.
Creators usually ask followers to “come back for part 2” or check back for updates, but with this significant update, they can directly organise related reels.
This feature will let creators group several videos in one place, enabling seamless navigation for viewers.
It is pertinent to mention that the feature isn’t limited to multi-part stories. Creators can use it to group similar content, like a set of fall recipes or travel vlogs.
It’s a perfect way to keep your content organised and make it easier for audiences to explore your content effortlessly.
Reels can be associated while adding captions or via the overflow menu on previously shared content.
Once linked, viewers will be able to see the latest button at the bottom left of the reel that redirects them to the next video in the series.
Instagram has called it a highly requested addition that improves storytelling and significantly boosts engagement by encouraging longer watch times.
Moreover, it may help turn casual viewers into followers.