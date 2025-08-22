Home / Sci-Tech

WhatsApp tests record voice message feature for unanswered calls on Android

This feature works as a timely nudge to immediately send a voice message on WhatsApp when a call goes unanswered

WhatsApp tests record voice message feature for unanswered calls on Android
WhatsApp tests record voice message feature for unanswered calls on Android

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to leave a voice message if their call is unanswered.

With this feature, users can select to record a voice message or attempt another voice call.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp beta testers on iOS can select and copy several messages through the recently launched menu option.

WhatsApp's latest record voice message feature

Initially spotted by WABetaInfo, users would receive it after updating to the WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.25.23.21.

This shortcut shows up in the chat where the missed call occurred, providing an instant way to followup, as reported by WABetaInfo.

This feature works as a timely nudge to immediately send a voice message when a call goes unanswered.

Once you have recorded the voice message, it is automatically shared within the chat, letting the recipient to listen whenever they are available.

Moreover, the missed call notification also stays visible, ensuring users are informed regarding the missed call and follow-up message.

The forthcoming voice message for missed calls feature is part of a series of major WhatsApp updates.

It is pertinent to mention that Meta is reportedly gearing up to launch the latest Writing Help assistant to offer users with writing suggestions, and testing support for motion images to improve how users share visual content.

You Might Like:

Instagram rolls out latest feature for creators to boost engagement

Instagram rolls out latest feature for creators to boost engagement
With this feature, Instagram creators can group several videos in one place, enabling seamless navigation for viewers

Apple TV+ price spikes 30% to $12.99 monthly

Apple TV+ price spikes 30% to $12.99 monthly
The recent price surge marks the third time Apple has increased the subscription rate for its streaming service

Google expands AI Mode to several countries, brings set of agentic features

Google expands AI Mode to several countries, brings set of agentic features
Google expanded AI Mode is accessible to users in the UK, US, and India, with plans for its broader expansion soon

is Roblox shutting down on September 1?

is Roblox shutting down on September 1?
Roblox is currently facing legal scrutiny and has been banned internationally

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched with impressive specs

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched with impressive specs
Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are currently available for pre orders and will starting from August 28

Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features

Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features
Pixel Buds 2A offers up to seven hours of battery life with noise canceling on, plus 20 hours from the case

Pixel 10 Pro Fold released with IP68 rating: Check price, features

Pixel 10 Pro Fold released with IP68 rating: Check price, features
Pixel 10 Pro Fold is equipped with an enlarged 8-inch LTPO OLED folding screen with 3,000-nit peak brightness

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel Watch 4 unveiled with Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, more

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel Watch 4 unveiled with Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, more
Pixel Watch 4 LTE is the first smartwatch with on-device satellite communications to use emergency services

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel 10 announced with cutting-edge features

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel 10 announced with cutting-edge features
Google latest phone lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Rare black moon set to occur on August 23: Here's what to expect

Rare black moon set to occur on August 23: Here's what to expect
Friday's black moon will be 'seasonal' version of the event, as it will be the third latest moon in a season that has four

Google Pixel 10 series launch: Last-minute leaks ahead of release

Google Pixel 10 series launch: Last-minute leaks ahead of release
Pixel 10 Pro may include a high-end camera system, and Google’s AI driven photography features

Meta introduces AI-powered translations to creators worldwide

Meta introduces AI-powered translations to creators worldwide
Meta's latest feature can only translate into Spanish-to-English and English-to-Spanish