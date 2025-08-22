WhatsApp tests record voice message feature for unanswered calls on Android

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to leave a voice message if their call is unanswered.
With this feature, users can select to record a voice message or attempt another voice call.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp beta testers on iOS can select and copy several messages through the recently launched menu option.
WhatsApp's latest record voice message feature
Initially spotted by WABetaInfo, users would receive it after updating to the WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.25.23.21.
This shortcut shows up in the chat where the missed call occurred, providing an instant way to followup, as reported by WABetaInfo.
This feature works as a timely nudge to immediately send a voice message when a call goes unanswered.
Once you have recorded the voice message, it is automatically shared within the chat, letting the recipient to listen whenever they are available.
Moreover, the missed call notification also stays visible, ensuring users are informed regarding the missed call and follow-up message.
The forthcoming voice message for missed calls feature is part of a series of major WhatsApp updates.
It is pertinent to mention that Meta is reportedly gearing up to launch the latest Writing Help assistant to offer users with writing suggestions, and testing support for motion images to improve how users share visual content.