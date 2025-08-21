Made by Google event 2025: Pixel Watch 4 unveiled with Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, more

Google has launched the long-awaited Pixel Watch 4 at Made by Google event 2025, it’s biggest smartwatch update yet, packed with a range of advanced features.
The features include impressive battery life, standalone satellite communication, and Gemini AI features.
Pixel Watch 4 features
here are a few top notch features of the flagship Pixel Watch 4:
Redesigned display and build
The Pixel Watch 4 comes with a domed Actua 360 display with 10% more active area, offering 16% slimmer bezels, and 50% brighter 3000-nits of peak brightness.
Moreover, it is built with Corning Gorilla Glass and aerospace-grade aluminum, and features water-resistance technology of up to 50m.
Performance and battery
Under the hood, the recently launched wearable is powered by Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 with a next-gen ML co-processor, delivering 255 faster and improved performance than its predecessor.
Coming to battery life, the flagship Pixel Watch 4 consists of some incredible battery power that offers 15 hours of use with only 15 minutes of charging.
Satellite connectivity
Pixel Watch 4 LTE is the first smartwatch with on-device satellite communications to use emergency services even when you are offline.
Health and fitness
The cutting-edge device includes top notch health-related features such as dual-frequency GPS, real-time cycling stats, skin temperature sensing, and more.
Moreover, Pixel Watch 4 offers 50+ exercise modes and AI auto-tracking, ensuring enhanced precision.
Gemini AI
It is integrated with the Gemini AI that powers proactive health insights, smart replies, and “Raise to Talk” for hands-free help, and more.
Pixel Watch 4 availability
Pixel Watch 4 is currently available on preorders from today, August 20, 2025.
Pixel Watch 4 prices
Pixel Watch 4 is available for $349 (Wi-Fi) and $449 (LTE).