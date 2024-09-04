Entertainment

Channing Tatum pays tribute to fiancée Zoë Kravitz for 'Blink Twice' efforts

Zoë Kravitz makes her directorial debut with the thriller 'Blink Twice'

  by Web Desk
  September 04, 2024
Channing Tatum paid a romantic tribute to fiancée Zoë Kravitz for her hard work in the new thriller Blink Twice.

The 44-year-old actor shared a cosy picture with Kravitz on Instagram with a heartfelt note, praising her for endless hard work in her directional debut.

Tatum wrote, “This little sweet. She so tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break…. She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth."

"She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film. I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film, and everyone in it. forever,” he continued.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor expressed his deepest gratitude and love to Kravitz, saying, “Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know. Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”


Tatum and Kravitz who fell in love during the shooting of Blink Twice announced their engagement after two years of dating in October 2023.

