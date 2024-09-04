Sabrina Carpenter dethrones Travis Scott with 'Short n' Sweet' on Billboard

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  September 04, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter has made a record with her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet.

The pop star, 25, reached Billboard No. 1 with her extra sweet album, which was released on Aug. 23.

She earned the equivalent of 362,000 album units through her latest LP debut, that topped the Billboard 200 chart.With this record Sabrina dethroned Travis Scott's first official release of his 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo, which came in at No. 2, per Luminate via Billboard.

With Short n' Sweet, Sabrina has joined an elite group of women — Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Ariana Grande — who have simultaneously charted at least three songs in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

For the unversed, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter (407,000 units) and Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department (2.61 million units) claiming the top two spots, per Variety.

The Please Please Please singer reacted to the big news on her social media. She re-posted Billboard's article to her Instagram Stories as well as a screenshot of the Hot 100 chart, expressing her shock. 

Her sold-out Short n’ Sweet Tour will start this fall in Columbus, Ohio, and wraps up with three shows in Los Angeles in mid-November.

