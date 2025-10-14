Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show

Katy Perry has seemingly addressed her romance with Justin Trudeau with a cheeky comment during London concert.
On Monday night, The One That Got Away singer performed a show at London's O2 Arena as part of her Lifetimes world tour.
While talking to audience, Katy said, "London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?:”
Hinting at her new relationship with Justin, the pop icon said, “No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”
Katy also received a surprise marriage proposal from a concertgoer during the show but turned it down.
She quitted, “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago,” seemingly making it clear that she’s in a relationship with someone else.
Katy’s bold remarks came a day after she was spotted kissing the former Canadian Prime Minister on a yacht at the coast of Santa Barbara, California.
She was first spotted with Justin a month after announcing split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.
The American singer also shares a five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with Orlando.
On the other hand, the former politician announced the split with his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023.