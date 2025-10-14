Entertainment

Keanu Reeves recalls fond memories of Diane Keaton days after her passing

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves starred together in the 2003 rom-com 'Something's Gotta Give' alongside Jack Nicholson

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Keanu Reeves recalls fond memories of Diane Keaton days after her passing


Keanu Reeves has shared some of his cherished memories with Diane Keaton, just days after her passing.

The John Wick star reflected on his experience of sharing the screen with the late Oscar winner, who died at the age of 79 on Saturday, October 11, in their 2003 film Something's Gotta Give.

During a Monday, October 13 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reeves shared his favourite memory of Keaton whom he described as being "an extraordinary, unique, special person and artist."

One moment that had a lasting impact on the 61-year-old was watching Keaton and their costar Jack Nicholson film a scene in Paris together for the Nancy Meyers-directed film.

"It was Diane and Jack Nicholson at a table in a restaurant in Paris. And just watching those two legends not only act, but insult each other," he said fondly.

"She would turn to Jack and [say], 'You're just a... Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.' And he would just be like, 'Yeah, you dirty...' And they're just grinning, but they're just insulting each other with love."

"The intelligence, the humour, but just watching them just be themselves and with the history and art that they've worked [on]," he continued.

Reeves also described Keaton, whom he reunited with at the 2020 Oscars, as being a "total pro" while speaking to E! News on October 13.

"She was very nice to me. Generous, generous artist and a very special, unique person," he said while attending a screening of his new film Good Fortune in New York City.

In her 2011 memoir, Then Again, Keaton described Something's Gotta Give as her favourite film, according to The Guardian.

While the actress was afraid that the movie, in which she, Reeves, and Nicholson find themselves in a love triangle, would not be a success, she ended up earning her fourth Oscar nomination for the performance.

During the October 13 episode of his late-night show, Colbert, who described himself as a "lifelong fan" of Keaton, also highlighted a 2012 interview he had, noting she was "one of our most talented, original and effortlessly funny actors."

"I loved Diane Keaton ever since my mother made me walk out of Annie Hall when I was 11," he revealed.

Diane Keaton passed away on October 11, with a rep noting, "There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness."

You Might Like:

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Amazing Spider-Man 3' after big milestone

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Amazing Spider-Man 3' after big milestone
The 'Silence' star is currently promoting his new movie, 'After the Hunt' which premiered in October this year

Naomi Watts garners praise after earning Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Naomi Watts garners praise after earning Hollywood Walk of Fame star
'The Friends' star last appeared in Audrey Diwan's 2024 movie, 'Emmanuelle'

Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac promote 'Frankenstein' at BFI London Film Festival

Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac promote 'Frankenstein' at BFI London Film Festival
The 'Euphoria' star's upcoming film will premiere in October this year

'Get a grip': Chappell Roan slammed by DHS over anti-ICE remarks

'Get a grip': Chappell Roan slammed by DHS over anti-ICE remarks
The 'Good Luck, Babe!' spoke about her admiration for LA and its people while criticizing ICE over recent immigration raids

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠
Taylor Swift releases heartwarming statement to celebrate the historic record of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album

Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show

Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show
Katy Perry publicly jokes about Justin Trudeau romance for the first time

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed
Netflix has finally unveiled the runtimes of first four episodes of 'Stranger Things 5'

Kylie Jenner’s pop star era begins with surprise debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'

Kylie Jenner’s pop star era begins with surprise debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'
Kylie Jenner makes musical debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'

YouTubers Dan, Phil finally confirm relationship after decade

YouTubers Dan, Phil finally confirm relationship after decade
YouTubers Dan and Phil finally reveal dating timeline in bombshell update

John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston on her birthday with touching musical nod

John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston on her birthday with touching musical nod
John Travolta marked his late wife's 62nd birthday with a touching post

5 celebrities who left big franchises for mysterious reasons

5 celebrities who left big franchises for mysterious reasons
From Bridgit Mendler to Ian Somerhalder: Here's a list of 5 stars who left big franchises

Keanu Reeves honors co-star Diane Keaton’s legacy after painful death

Keanu Reeves honors co-star Diane Keaton’s legacy after painful death
Keanu Reeves breaks silence on 'Something's Gotta Give' co-star Diane Keaton’s sudden death