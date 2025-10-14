Keanu Reeves recalls fond memories of Diane Keaton days after her passing

Keanu Reeves has shared some of his cherished memories with Diane Keaton, just days after her passing.
The John Wick star reflected on his experience of sharing the screen with the late Oscar winner, who died at the age of 79 on Saturday, October 11, in their 2003 film Something's Gotta Give.
During a Monday, October 13 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reeves shared his favourite memory of Keaton whom he described as being "an extraordinary, unique, special person and artist."
One moment that had a lasting impact on the 61-year-old was watching Keaton and their costar Jack Nicholson film a scene in Paris together for the Nancy Meyers-directed film.
"It was Diane and Jack Nicholson at a table in a restaurant in Paris. And just watching those two legends not only act, but insult each other," he said fondly.
"She would turn to Jack and [say], 'You're just a... Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.' And he would just be like, 'Yeah, you dirty...' And they're just grinning, but they're just insulting each other with love."
"The intelligence, the humour, but just watching them just be themselves and with the history and art that they've worked [on]," he continued.
Reeves also described Keaton, whom he reunited with at the 2020 Oscars, as being a "total pro" while speaking to E! News on October 13.
"She was very nice to me. Generous, generous artist and a very special, unique person," he said while attending a screening of his new film Good Fortune in New York City.
In her 2011 memoir, Then Again, Keaton described Something's Gotta Give as her favourite film, according to The Guardian.
While the actress was afraid that the movie, in which she, Reeves, and Nicholson find themselves in a love triangle, would not be a success, she ended up earning her fourth Oscar nomination for the performance.
During the October 13 episode of his late-night show, Colbert, who described himself as a "lifelong fan" of Keaton, also highlighted a 2012 interview he had, noting she was "one of our most talented, original and effortlessly funny actors."
"I loved Diane Keaton ever since my mother made me walk out of Annie Hall when I was 11," he revealed.
Diane Keaton passed away on October 11, with a rep noting, "There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness."