D4vd's ex-landlord makes bold move amid unanswered questions in Celeste's death probe

With no satisfactory update about the investigation of the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, D4vd's former landlord has decided to find answers himself.
The owner of the Hollywood Hills mansion, which was raided by police in hopes of finding some blood evidence, has reportedly hired a private investigator to solve the mysterious case.
Celeste's decomposed body was found in a Tesla trunk, registered under D4vd's name, on September 8, a day after her 15th birthday. She had been missing from home since April 2024.
On September 17, LAPD homicide detectives raided the home where the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, lived and collected several electronic items.
Since the search, the authorities have not shared many details about the case and have yet to name any suspect or precise cause of death for Celeste.
Mladen Trifunovic, who owns the mansion, shared with the Daily Mail that he had only limited contact with police and is concerned about what role, if any, his home may have played in the teen's death.
Determined to find the truth, Trifunovic has hired a private investigator to review surveillance footage and interview potential witnesses to determine whether Celeste ever stayed at the home.
The 20-year-old had been living at the property since February 2024, which was rented by his manager, Josh Marshall.
Following the raid, the Romantic Homicide singer cleared out the house, and his current whereabouts are unclear. He has hired a top Hollywood attorney, who has yet to issue a statement.
Aside from the exact time and cause of Celeste's death, the major point of the investigation is also her alleged ties with D4vd, as since the discovery of her body, a number of screenshots of private clicks and chats have been making the rounds on the internet.
The teen also had a matching "Shhh..." tattoo with D4vd on her index finger, and the artist's close pals shared that they believed Cleste was D4vd's 19-year-old girlfriend, as she often attended parties with him.