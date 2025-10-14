Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Amazing Spider-Man 3' after big milestone  

Andrew Garfield opened up about the ongoing rumors of reprising his infamous Spidey role in the upcoming Spider-Man instalment after achieving a career milestone.
Fans have been speculating for the past few months that the popular American actor might return in The Amazing Spider-Man 3, or else he will pass the role to Tom Holland forever.
While promoting his new film, After the Hunt, Garfield finally addressed questions during his interview with GQ.
"It's not happening and I don't believe it ever will, but sweet of you to want it to happen," he said while answering fans' queries on TikTok.
This confirms that the infamous actor is touched by the enduring passion for his version of Spider-Man; he harbors no personal illusion about the project’s revival.
The actor’s perspective runs counter to the perpetual fan theories and campaign efforts that have surged since his emotional return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
It is important to note that this update comes after the Anthem Awards ceremony’s general manager, Patricia McLoughlin, announced that Andrew Garfield is among the finalists for the Anthem Awards.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, this year's finalists were selected from more than 2000 submissions from 42 countries by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS).