Entertainment

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Amazing Spider-Man 3' after big milestone

The 'Silence' star is currently promoting his new movie, 'After the Hunt' which premiered in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Andrew Garfield breaks silence on Amazing Spider-Man 3 after big milestone
Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Amazing Spider-Man 3' after big milestone  

Andrew Garfield opened up about the ongoing rumors of reprising his infamous Spidey role in the upcoming Spider-Man instalment after achieving a career milestone.

Fans have been speculating for the past few months that the popular American actor might return in The Amazing Spider-Man 3, or else he will pass the role to Tom Holland forever.

While promoting his new film, After the Hunt, Garfield finally addressed questions during his interview with GQ.

"It's not happening and I don't believe it ever will, but sweet of you to want it to happen," he said while answering fans' queries on TikTok.

This confirms that the infamous actor is touched by the enduring passion for his version of Spider-Man; he harbors no personal illusion about the project’s revival.

The actor’s perspective runs counter to the perpetual fan theories and campaign efforts that have surged since his emotional return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It is important to note that this update comes after the Anthem Awards ceremony’s general manager, Patricia McLoughlin, announced that Andrew Garfield is among the finalists for the Anthem Awards.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this year's finalists were selected from more than 2000 submissions from 42 countries by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS). 

You Might Like:

Keanu Reeves recalls fond memories of Diane Keaton days after her passing

Keanu Reeves recalls fond memories of Diane Keaton days after her passing
Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves starred together in the 2003 rom-com 'Something's Gotta Give' alongside Jack Nicholson

Naomi Watts garners praise after earning Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Naomi Watts garners praise after earning Hollywood Walk of Fame star
'The Friends' star last appeared in Audrey Diwan's 2024 movie, 'Emmanuelle'

Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac promote 'Frankenstein' at BFI London Film Festival

Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac promote 'Frankenstein' at BFI London Film Festival
The 'Euphoria' star's upcoming film will premiere in October this year

'Get a grip': Chappell Roan slammed by DHS over anti-ICE remarks

'Get a grip': Chappell Roan slammed by DHS over anti-ICE remarks
The 'Good Luck, Babe!' spoke about her admiration for LA and its people while criticizing ICE over recent immigration raids

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠
Taylor Swift releases heartwarming statement to celebrate the historic record of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album

Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show

Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show
Katy Perry publicly jokes about Justin Trudeau romance for the first time

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed
Netflix has finally unveiled the runtimes of first four episodes of 'Stranger Things 5'

Kylie Jenner’s pop star era begins with surprise debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'

Kylie Jenner’s pop star era begins with surprise debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'
Kylie Jenner makes musical debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'

YouTubers Dan, Phil finally confirm relationship after decade

YouTubers Dan, Phil finally confirm relationship after decade
YouTubers Dan and Phil finally reveal dating timeline in bombshell update

John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston on her birthday with touching musical nod

John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston on her birthday with touching musical nod
John Travolta marked his late wife's 62nd birthday with a touching post

5 celebrities who left big franchises for mysterious reasons

5 celebrities who left big franchises for mysterious reasons
From Bridgit Mendler to Ian Somerhalder: Here's a list of 5 stars who left big franchises

Keanu Reeves honors co-star Diane Keaton’s legacy after painful death

Keanu Reeves honors co-star Diane Keaton’s legacy after painful death
Keanu Reeves breaks silence on 'Something's Gotta Give' co-star Diane Keaton’s sudden death