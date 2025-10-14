Entertainment

'Get a grip': Chappell Roan slammed by DHS over anti-ICE remarks

The 'Good Luck, Babe!' spoke about her admiration for LA and its people while criticizing ICE over recent immigration raids

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

'Get a grip': Chappell Roan slammed by DHS over anti-ICE remarks


The Department of Homeland Security has clapped back at Chappell Roan after the star made anti-ICE remarks at her LA concert.

Roan performed two shows at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, over the weekend, and during the first performance on Friday, October 10, she said, "F*** ICE forever", before repeating the phrase as the crowd chanted along.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been the subject of condemnation and protests this year after they stepped up immigration raids.

The Department of Homeland Security responded to Roan's chants in a statement revealed to TMZ.

DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin said, "'Pink Pony Club' is good. Paedophiles are bad. That's who we're getting off of our streets. Get a grip."

Besides that, in her emotional speech Roan expressed her love for LA, noting, "LA's my favourite city in the world, to be honest."

The Subway crooner added, "I've been living here nine years. I'm originally from Missouri, and I had a really, really tough time the first five years."

She went on to discuss the wildfires that affected the area earlier this year, saying, "I'm not gonna be eloquent about this. I loved LA more than ever when I saw how the community came together in Altadena to help, same with the Palisades."

Road shared that she is "lucky" to be able to live in the city and has realised that it has "taken care of me, and it's my duty to take care of it back."

Homeland Security claims ICE are "arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including paedophiles, human smugglers, and thieves," as per their official website.

However, government data in September showed that of the 59,762 people in ICE detention across the US at the time, 16,523 had no criminal record.

Several celebrities have spoken out since the LA marches in June rippled into national protests.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠
Taylor Swift releases heartwarming statement to celebrate the historic record of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album

Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show

Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show
Katy Perry publicly jokes about Justin Trudeau romance for the first time

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed
Netflix has finally unveiled the runtimes of first four episodes of 'Stranger Things 5'

Kylie Jenner’s pop star era begins with surprise debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'

Kylie Jenner’s pop star era begins with surprise debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'
Kylie Jenner makes musical debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'

YouTubers Dan, Phil finally confirm relationship after decade

YouTubers Dan, Phil finally confirm relationship after decade
YouTubers Dan and Phil finally reveal dating timeline in bombshell update

John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston on her birthday with touching musical nod

John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston on her birthday with touching musical nod
John Travolta marked his late wife's 62nd birthday with a touching post

5 celebrities who left big franchises for mysterious reasons

5 celebrities who left big franchises for mysterious reasons
From Bridgit Mendler to Ian Somerhalder: Here's a list of 5 stars who left big franchises

Keanu Reeves honors co-star Diane Keaton’s legacy after painful death

Keanu Reeves honors co-star Diane Keaton’s legacy after painful death
Keanu Reeves breaks silence on 'Something's Gotta Give' co-star Diane Keaton’s sudden death

Alec Baldwin shares update after Hamptons car crash involving brother Stephen

Alec Baldwin shares update after Hamptons car crash involving brother Stephen
The 'Beetlejuice' star crashed his wife Hilaria Baldwin Range Rover into a tree on Monday afternoon

Cardi B leaves fans in stitches with unfiltered answer about her pregnancies

Cardi B leaves fans in stitches with unfiltered answer about her pregnancies
The 'WAP' songstress is pregnant with her fourth child and her first with Stefon Diggs

Jennifer Aniston accidentaly reveals dramatic reason for rejecting 'SNL'

Jennifer Aniston accidentaly reveals dramatic reason for rejecting 'SNL'
Jennifer Aniston gives bombshell reason for turning down 'SNL' at its peak

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s rumoured romance heats up with new details

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s rumoured romance heats up with new details
Katy Perry was first linked to Justin Trudeau in July, when the two were seen walking a dog