'Get a grip': Chappell Roan slammed by DHS over anti-ICE remarks

The Department of Homeland Security has clapped back at Chappell Roan after the star made anti-ICE remarks at her LA concert.
Roan performed two shows at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, over the weekend, and during the first performance on Friday, October 10, she said, "F*** ICE forever", before repeating the phrase as the crowd chanted along.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been the subject of condemnation and protests this year after they stepped up immigration raids.
The Department of Homeland Security responded to Roan's chants in a statement revealed to TMZ.
DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin said, "'Pink Pony Club' is good. Paedophiles are bad. That's who we're getting off of our streets. Get a grip."
Besides that, in her emotional speech Roan expressed her love for LA, noting, "LA's my favourite city in the world, to be honest."
The Subway crooner added, "I've been living here nine years. I'm originally from Missouri, and I had a really, really tough time the first five years."
She went on to discuss the wildfires that affected the area earlier this year, saying, "I'm not gonna be eloquent about this. I loved LA more than ever when I saw how the community came together in Altadena to help, same with the Palisades."
Road shared that she is "lucky" to be able to live in the city and has realised that it has "taken care of me, and it's my duty to take care of it back."
Homeland Security claims ICE are "arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including paedophiles, human smugglers, and thieves," as per their official website.
However, government data in September showed that of the 59,762 people in ICE detention across the US at the time, 16,523 had no criminal record.
Several celebrities have spoken out since the LA marches in June rippled into national protests.