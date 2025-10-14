D'Angelo breathes his last at age of 51 after brief battle with chronic illness  

Grammy-nominated musician D’Angelo has tragically passed away at the age of 51.
On Tuesday, October 14, multiple sources confirmed the death of Neo-soul legend after his prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.
D’Angelo was diagnosed with a chronic illness a few months ago and was hospitalized in New York City, as reported by TMZ.
An insider revealed to People, "He was in hospice for two weeks but had been in the hospital for months."
As D’Angelo – whose real name is Michael Eugene Archer – death gained popularity on social media, and fans and friends rushed to their social media accounts to pay their somber tributes to the deceased musician.
DJ Premier, who once collaborated with the late singer on their hit track, Devil’s Pie, tweeted on X, "Such a sad loss to the passing of D'Angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING."
It is important to note that D’Angelo has also earned four Grammy nominations for his remarkable contributions to the music industry.
In 2024, he also worked with Jay-Z for their rendition, I Want You Forever, which was featured on The Book of Clarence.
D’Angelo was survived by two sons and a daughter. He shares his son with his deceased wife, Angie Stone, who passed away in a car crash in March this year.
However, the late singer’s family has not announced the details of his funeral yet.