Liam Payne's girlfriend remembers late singer ahead of his death anniversary 

As Liam Payne’s first death anniversary comes nearer, his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, emotionally remembers him.
On Sunday, October 12, the social media influencer uploaded a video featuring herself on TikTok to recall the late singer’s final moments before his controversial death in October last year.
"I come on here not to cry — I feel honestly extremely numb today, I actually think somebody could slap me across the face and I wouldn't be fazed," Kate lamented.
She continued grieving over Liam, saying, "I wanted to make this video because I wanted to express how important it is to really remind your loved ones how much you love them. I know I say it, but you never know what tomorrow brings."
The 26-year-old socialite revealed that she was sitting on a couch before her farewell to Liam before she left Argentina, where he died four days later.
"Honestly, it’s so weird to look back at because it was such a long, heartfelt goodbye," she said with a breaking voice.
It is important to note that this update from Kate Cassidy comes a few days before the first death anniversary of Liam Payne.
For the unversed, the former One Direction singer died on October 16, after mysteriously falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.