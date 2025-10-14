Entertainment

Liam Payne's girlfriend remembers late singer ahead of his death anniversary

The 'Night Changes' singer tragically died in October last year after a mysterious fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Liam Payne's girlfriend remembers late singer ahead of his death anniversary 

As Liam Payne’s first death anniversary comes nearer, his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, emotionally remembers him. 

On Sunday, October 12, the social media influencer uploaded a video featuring herself on TikTok to recall the late singer’s final moments before his controversial death in October last year.

"I come on here not to cry — I feel honestly extremely numb today, I actually think somebody could slap me across the face and I wouldn't be fazed," Kate lamented.

She continued grieving over Liam, saying, "I wanted to make this video because I wanted to express how important it is to really remind your loved ones how much you love them. I know I say it, but you never know what tomorrow brings."

The 26-year-old socialite revealed that she was sitting on a couch before her farewell to Liam before she left Argentina, where he died four days later. 

"Honestly, it’s so weird to look back at because it was such a long, heartfelt goodbye," she said with a breaking voice.

It is important to note that this update from Kate Cassidy comes a few days before the first death anniversary of Liam Payne.

For the unversed, the former One Direction singer died on October 16, after mysteriously falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

You Might Like:

D4vd's ex-landlord makes bold move amid unanswered questions in Celeste's death probe

D4vd's ex-landlord makes bold move amid unanswered questions in Celeste's death probe
Authorities have not determined the cause or precise timing of Celeste Rivas' death over a month after the body was found

D'Angelo breathes his last at age of 51 after brief battle with chronic illness

D'Angelo breathes his last at age of 51 after brief battle with chronic illness
The 'Unshaken' hitmaker died in New York City after being hospitalized for months

Drew Struzan, artist behind 'Star Wars', 'Blade Runner' posters dies at 78

Drew Struzan, artist behind 'Star Wars', 'Blade Runner' posters dies at 78
The poster artist responsible for iconic theatre posters for a number of classic movies was battling Alzheimer's Disease

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge embrace Halloween spirit during cozy date night

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge embrace Halloween spirit during cozy date night
The 'drivers license' hitmaker enjoyed Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood with beau Louis Partridge

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Amazing Spider-Man 3' after big milestone

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Amazing Spider-Man 3' after big milestone
The 'Silence' star is currently promoting his new movie, 'After the Hunt' which premiered in October this year

Keanu Reeves recalls fond memories of Diane Keaton days after her passing

Keanu Reeves recalls fond memories of Diane Keaton days after her passing
Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves starred together in the 2003 rom-com 'Something's Gotta Give' alongside Jack Nicholson

Naomi Watts garners praise after earning Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Naomi Watts garners praise after earning Hollywood Walk of Fame star
'The Friends' star last appeared in Audrey Diwan's 2024 movie, 'Emmanuelle'

Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac promote 'Frankenstein' at BFI London Film Festival

Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac promote 'Frankenstein' at BFI London Film Festival
The 'Euphoria' star's upcoming film will premiere in October this year

'Get a grip': Chappell Roan slammed by DHS over anti-ICE remarks

'Get a grip': Chappell Roan slammed by DHS over anti-ICE remarks
The 'Good Luck, Babe!' spoke about her admiration for LA and its people while criticizing ICE over recent immigration raids

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠
Taylor Swift releases heartwarming statement to celebrate the historic record of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album

Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show

Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show
Katy Perry publicly jokes about Justin Trudeau romance for the first time

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed
Netflix has finally unveiled the runtimes of first four episodes of 'Stranger Things 5'