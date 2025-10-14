Naomi Watts garners praise after earning Hollywood Walk of Fame star  

Naomi Watts has sent the internet into a frenzy after achieving a big career milestone.
The King Kong actress was among the several recipients who earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday, October 13.
Notably, this achievement marked a highlight moment of Watts' life as she began her acting journey from her breakout role in David Lynch's L.A. neo-noir "Mulholland Drive" to her recent collaboration with the renowned director, Ryan Murphy, in All's Fair.
Speaking about her accomplishment, the popular British actress said, "I can’t even believe it. It’s interesting because I have all kinds of imposter syndrome. I’ve always felt like I’m supposed to struggle."
"I’m supposed to keep proving myself, and this sort of just came out of the blue. It’s really lovely," Watts told Variety.
Fans reaction over Naomi Watts' Hollywood Walk of Fame star:
As the Adore starlet's milestone gained traction on social media, several fans quickly rushed to their social media accounts to express their excitement over the actress' winning moment.
One fan said, "So very well deserved."
Another wrote, "She is beautiful and super talented."
"She’s literally one of the most talented actresses of our generation," a second noted.
A third added, "Naomi is always so classy & elegant. Of course, she is one of the most talented actors of all."
For the unversed, Naomi Watts has won numerous accolades and earned nominations for an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe.