Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac promote 'Frankenstein' at BFI London Film Festival

The 'Euphoria' star's upcoming film will premiere in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac promote 'Frankenstein' at BFI London Film Festival  

On Monday, October 13, the Euphoria star and Moon Knight actor attend the premiere night of Netflix's upcoming film in London. 

On Monday, October 13, the Euphoria star and Moon Knight actor attend the premiere night of Netflix's upcoming film in London.

For the star-studded event, Elordi walked the red carpet in a black suit, which he paired with a matching coat and tie.

While Isaac, who played Victor Frankenstein in the film, wore an all black ensemble.

They were later joined by the cast of Frankenstein, including Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance, David Bradley, and Lars Mikkelsen, as well as composer Alexandre Desplat.

The high-profile cast of the new movie previously promoted their new horror-science fiction film in Los Angeles earlier this month.

For the unversed, Jacob Elordi portrayed Frankenstein’s monster in director Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming film adaptation of the novel.

On Monday, Netflix also teased Frankenstein with a series of movie posters showing intense characters from the film.

The first poster depicts Victor Frankenstein [Isaac Oscar] standing against a stormy backdrop with flashes of lightning as he pulls off a red glove.

Notably, the movie’s trailer was released this month on all social media platforms of the film.

Frankenstein will premiere across theatres on October 17 and will be released on Netflix on November 7. 

