Jada Pinkett Smith makes bold move after cryptic post about marriage

The 'Girls Trip' star shared a cryptic post about marriage on Instagram account

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Jada Pinkett Smith has set her Instagram account to private following a cryptic post about marriage, sparking speculation and curiosity among her followers.

With 11 million followers on social media, the 52-year-old actress posted an image of a text block with a lengthy message.

The message read, “A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does… he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or … she is not worthy.”

She captioned the message, “Even in some of our great religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart.”

“And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother ... is not even recognized,” Jada continued.

The Girls Trip star noted, “We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist!”

She added, “And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme,” further stating, that “if we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space ... we will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures.”

Jada capped off her post, “'We need not bond in fear. You ... are ... greatness. Walk with that this here Monday.”

Previously, Jada who shares son Jaden, 26, and daughter Willow, 23 with Will Smith revealed in her memoir last year that she and the Oscar winner have been separated since 2016, and they are “still figuring it out” and have “been doing some really heavy-duty work together.”

