Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo surprise fans with spectacular BST Hyde Park collab

It was an electrifying evening at BST Hyde Park for Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, and their ardent fans!
During her set at London’s Hyde Park for the British Summer Time (BST) 2025 on Friday, June 27, the 22-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress sparked a wild frenzy among her fans by bringing out the Perfect hitmaker onstage for a surprise collaboration.
Together, the duo strummed their guitars while performing the iconic lyrics of Sheeran’s 2011 superhit, The A Team, as an audience of 65,000 cheered in delight
After the show, the Shape of You singer took to Instagram to share a clip from the concert as he gushed over the Good 4 U singer.
“Been a fan of Olivia’s since Drivers License blew my mind back at the start of 2021. Both albums are no skips for me, I’m a proper fan. We first met at the rock and roll hall of fame back in 2022, sat next to each other with her mum and my dad and went on to hang and keep in touch from there,” he penned in the caption.
The Sapphire singer continued, “Was gonna go watch the show anyway but she hit me and asked to sing The A Team with her, which was such a buzz. That song turns 15 this year, and I remember playing it to rooms with no one in it in 2010, so to still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege.”
While concluding his heartwarming statement, Ed Sheeran cheered Rodrigo for her upcoming headlining show at Glastonbury 2025.
“Rock Glasto headline Sunday @oliviarodrigo , UK loves you x,” the Azizam singer wrote.
Olivia Rodrigo is set to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2025 on Sunday, June 29, marking her first time topping the iconic UK festival lineup.