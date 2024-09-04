King Charles, Prince William ‘portrayed as villains’ by Harry, Meghan?

Prince William and King Charles II have no plans for reconciliation after they are seemingly “portrayed as villains” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex went to UK last week to attend his uncle’s funeral but he did not meet his father, who is battling cancer.
As per OK! Magazine, the monarch and the Prince of Wales is “sick of being portrayed as villains” by the Duchess of Sussex.
“Her own husband didn’t do enough! Harry keeps saying he wants to reconcile with his father and brother, but every time Meghan opens her mouth, she seems to make the rift between them worse,” an insider told the outlet.
An expert, Christopher Andersen, also mentioned that the Spare author has been missing royal events, hunting at the royal “rift.”
"The last time Harry was at Balmoral Castle was in September 2022, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died there," Christopher explained, "His absence from Balmoral this summer is just one more sign that the royal family — Kate included — prefer to have Harry out of sight and out of mind for the time being."
Harry had seemingly asked for an “apology” from his family but the royals have completely ignored his request.