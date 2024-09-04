Royal

Princess Kate health condition 'stressing out' Prince William

Kate Middleton is undergoing preventive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cance in January

  • September 04, 2024
Kate Middleton is said to be jumping too quickly to royal duties amid cancer treatment leaving her husband prince William stressing over her health.

The Princess of Wales is undergoing preventive chemotherapy since being diagnosed with cancer in January, she remained off the public eye most of the months but now eagerly awaited to get back to a normal life as her three kids Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Louis are also ready for school.

Despite being a supportive partner to the future Queen, William has been stressing over the fact that Cathrine is rushing to resume her royal duties.

In an exclusive conversation with Life &Style, an insider spilled “Ideally, she’d like to be back to her old schedule, but it’s going to take time for her to get there and she’s being urged to take it slow and steady.”

The source went on to explain, “William is pretty anxious but trying not to stand in her way because he knows how eager she is to have life get back to normal.”

“She’s the type of person that’s happiest when she’s busy and working so he’s being very supportive, even if it’s got him stressing over whether she’s jumping back in too quickly,” added the insider.

Princess Kate and William have been enjoying their summer holidays at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland with King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the family.

